By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

President Trump’s “voter fraud” investigation could hit awfully close to home.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states,” Trump tweeted Wednesday — apparently unaware that his daughter Tiffany Trump, Chief White House Strategist Stephen Bannon and Treasury Secretary pick Steven Mnuchin were all reportedly registered to vote in two states during the 2016 election.

Bannon was registered to vote in both Florida and New York, the Daily News confirmed Wednesday. According to the Florida Division of Elections, Bannon is an active registered Republican voter in Nokomis, Fla. He registered there on April 2, 2014.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Bannon is also registered as an active Republican voter in Manhattan.

Tiffany Trump, meanwhile, was registered to vote in both New York City and Philadelphia, according to state election records in New York and Pennsylvania.

Mnuchin is registered in both New York and Bel Air, Calif., CNN’s K-File reported Wednesday.

It is not illegal to be registered to vote in more than one state. It is, however, illegal to cast a ballot for the same election in more than one state. There’s no indication that Trump, Bannon or Mnuchin did so.

President Trump has repeatedly confused the two issues and complained that widespread vote fraud was the reason he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton — a criticism that has been debunked.

In his Wednesday tweet, Trump vowed to order an investigation into multiple registrations.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” he tweeted Wednesday morning. “Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Trump — who lost the popular vote by nearly three million ballots but won the Electoral College and thus, the White House — has repeatedly insisted that between three and five million people voted illegally.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalized their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump is alleging. Additionally, multiple independent studies — alongside Trump’s own lawyers — have said there is no proof of massive voter fraud.