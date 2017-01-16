Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2017

Tank Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

Tank Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend
Tank Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

Tank has officially put a ring on his longtime girlfriend, Zena Foster.

In a trio of posts shared Monday on his Instagram, the R&B singer revealed his engagement. “While they were focused on our past we started building our future on 1/16/17.. –#Engaged #SheGotaRing #RnBMoney #TheGeneral,” read the caption. According to her Instagram bio, Foster is a “host, beauty Guru, entertainment correspondent, professional dancer and model.”

The pair are said to have been together since 2005 and share two children, a son named Zion and daughter Zoey.

The engagement comes after Tank’s role in BET’s three-night event The New Edition Story as MCA Records executive, Jheryl Busby, which aired earlier this month. 


