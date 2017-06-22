Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 22, 2017

TBT: Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats!

Comments

Related

View Larger
TBT: Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats!
View Larger
TBT: Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats!
View Larger
TBT: Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats!
View Larger
TBT: Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats!

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Throwback Thursday! Remember the sound of the neighborhood ice cream truck? When we heard that music we’d go nuts! LOL!

As we head into summertime in Central Florida, let’s reminisce of those times during our childhood when we would chase that van down the street until it stopped…just to get one of our favorite ice cream treats to help us cool off during those hot summer months.

I loved ice cream sandwiches, popsicles (any flavor), Push Up Pops, and let’s not forget those screwballs that provided a gumball or two in the bottom of the cup after you devoured the icy part! LOL!

Check Woman’s Day Magazine’s list of ice cream truck goodies! Have an amazing summer family!

http://bit.ly/2sFgEca

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation