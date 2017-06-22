TBT: Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats!

Throwback Thursday! Remember the sound of the neighborhood ice cream truck? When we heard that music we’d go nuts! LOL!

As we head into summertime in Central Florida, let’s reminisce of those times during our childhood when we would chase that van down the street until it stopped…just to get one of our favorite ice cream treats to help us cool off during those hot summer months.

I loved ice cream sandwiches, popsicles (any flavor), Push Up Pops, and let’s not forget those screwballs that provided a gumball or two in the bottom of the cup after you devoured the icy part! LOL!

Check Woman’s Day Magazine’s list of ice cream truck goodies! Have an amazing summer family!

http://bit.ly/2sFgEca