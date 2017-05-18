Now Playing
Posted: May 18, 2017

Teddy Pendergrass Documentary in the Works

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

A group of filmmakers and producers are shopping a documentary about the legendary Teddy Pendergrass.

Storyvault Films, Tempo Productions and Wasted Talent are on board to produce Pendergrass, a feature length documentary about legendary R&B artist Teddy Pendergrass.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/2rv6WY0


