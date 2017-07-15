Now Playing
Posted: July 15, 2017

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Russell Simmons, & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Russell Simmons, & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!
The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Russell Simmons, & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!
The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Russell Simmons, & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!
The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Russell Simmons, & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Tomorrow on the Tom Joyner Morning Show it’s Arsenio Hall Mondays with plenty of special guests!

45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Portraits

 

At 7:50a, Business mogul Russell Simmons will be on the TJMS!

 

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

 

Up next on this Star- Studded show at 8:16a is Principal Ballerina Misty Copeland!

The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's - Runway

 

 

And wrapping up this packed show is The Bachelorette herself, Rachel Lindsay!!

The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

 

Be sure to listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Weekday mornings starting @ 6a on STAR 94.5!


