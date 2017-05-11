Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 11, 2017

The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton

Comments

Related

View Larger
The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton
View Larger
The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton
View Larger
The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton
View Larger
The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton
View Larger
The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton
View Larger
The Braxton Sisters Confront the “Other” Mrs. Braxton

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

On tonight’s episode of “Braxton Family Values,” Toni invites dad and his new wife to dinner. An emotional time!

Check out some previews of the show and even see some of the deleted scenes:

http://we.tv/2pCRNn9

Coming up on today’s STAR Mini Concert at noon, let’s put Toni Braxton in the spotlight with a 3-song set. And let’s also pray for this family!

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation