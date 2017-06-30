The Kardashians Are at it Again!

It seems as if the Kardashians cant stay original!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been caught in another marketing faux pas, and on Thursday they were apologizing on social media.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on Wednesday unveiled “vintage” rock T-shirts with their Instagram faces superimposed over some of rap and rock’s icons, such as Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Pink Floyd, the Doors, Kiss and Led Zeppelin.

The shirts went on sale on their website, selling for $125 each and featuring the logo “Repurposed in the USA.”

This did not go over well, and especially not with Voletta Wallace, mother of the late Christopher Wallace, the real name of Notorious B.I.G. She slammed the girls on Instagram, calling the shirts “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she fumed next to a picture of a shirt with a big red X through it. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt.”

Sharon Osbourne, wife of Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne, tweeted her contempt in scathing terms the Jenners would understand.

“Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.”

-USA Today