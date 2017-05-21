Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 21, 2017

The Manns are on a ROLL!

Comments

Related

View Larger
The Manns are on a ROLL!
View Larger
The Manns are on a ROLL!
View Larger
The Manns are on a ROLL!
View Larger
The Manns are on a ROLL!

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

In the middle of a world wide Tour and just left her mark here in Orlando Florida last night, Tamela Mann takes home Top Gospel Album of 2017 at the 2017 Billboard Music Award. Congrats Tam!!

 

 

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation