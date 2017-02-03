The new Mr. Clean is bald, buff, black and he’s from Atlanta

Mr. Clean just got a makeover.

Atlanta native, Mike Jackson is the new face of Mr. Clean.

Jackson recently won a national competition and was selected as the man who best embodied the bald, earring wearing icon that has represented Proctor & Gamble’s Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner since the 1950s.

Jackson does resemble the almost 60-year-old icon.He is bald, buff and wears a gold earring, but unlike the old Mr. Clean, Jackson is African-American.

In addition to receiving $20,000 and a year’s supply of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Jackson earned a trip to New York City to shoot a 2017 limited edition Mr. Clean calendar.

Jackson told Yahoo beauty that he saw the contest for Mr. Clean on Instagram and felt that he really embodied the character.

“I’m actually kind of a neat freak…and kind of OCD in my home,” said Jackson.

He enjoys working out, traveling and reading. He watches Science Channel, History Channel, ESPN, and Family Guy. In a statement, he said it was a dream come true to become the next Mr. Clean.

As part of the gig, Jackson is headed to the Super Bowl in Houston on Feb. 5 for the debut of a sexy, new Mr. Clean commercial.