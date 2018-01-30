Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 30, 2018

The Stars Were Out at the Black Panther World Premiere

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Monday night in L.A. was star-studded as the cast members of the upcoming Black Panther movie were in attendance at the World Premiere. They graced the Purple Carpet looking absolutely gorgeous!

Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

Take a look at all the #MagnificentMelaninMagic

https://www.essence.com/celebrity/star-gazing/black-panther-premiere#1291868

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation