By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Details have surfaced about the guy who was positioned strategically behind the president with a “Blacks for Trump 2020” sign at Tuesday’s rally in Arizona.

His name is Maurice Symonette and his website features outlandish proclamations on a number of issues, such as, “ISIS & HILLARY RACE WAR PLOT TO KILL ALL BLACK & WHITE WOMEN OF AMERICA.”

He also takes issue with a certain tribe of Native Americans, stating, “Make Cherokees & the Indians Pay Taxes,” and “The real KKK slave masters revealed … they are Cherokee Indians.”

The radical fringe activist from Miami once belonged to a violent black supremacist religious cult and he runs a handful of amateur, unintelligible conspiracy websites. He has called Barack Obama “The Beast” and Hillary Clinton a Ku Klux Klan member. Oprah, he says, is the devil.

It’s unclear if the White House or President Trump’s campaign officials are aware of Michael the Black Man’s turbulent history or extreme political views, but he and his followers have stumped for the president at his inauguration and the Super Bowl.

In July, he posted video footage of himself at the Mar-a-Lago Club, President Trump’s so-called “Winter White House,” for the Republican Party of Palm Beach County’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Wearing a black dinner coat over a white “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” T-shirt, Michael the Black Man posed with the local GOP’s chairman, apparently took a photo of first lady Melania Trump and recorded a selfie video that showed his arm slung over the shoulder of Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

At a campaign rally in late October 2016, down in Sanford, Fla., Trump even gave the “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” signs an approving shout-out.

“Look at those signs behind me,” Trump said to the roaring crowd. “Blacks for Trump. I like those signs.”

The website is wacko … Blacksfortrump2020.com … read at your own peril.