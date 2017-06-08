Sign in with your existing account
The Verdict Is In: Mary J. Blige to Pay $30,000 A Month in Spousal Support
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support.
The couple decided to separate last year after 12 years of marriage.
According to TMZ, a judge ordered the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer to pay the funds to Isaacs after he requested a whopping $129,319 a month from the star.
Though the court found Isaacs to be entitled to money that would accommodate the standard of living he was used to, it decided his requested amount was unreasonable.
Blige was ordered to pay retroactive spousal support dating to September, along with Isaacs’ attorney fees. That’s a total of $235,000.
Whether Isaacs is satisfied with the designated amount in spousal report remains unclear, but one thing’s for sure—he’s living a heck of a lot better than most of us.
Hopefully, both Mary and Kendu can move on with their lives.
