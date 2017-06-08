Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

Is the N Word Off Limits for Your Child?

Is the N Word Off Limits for Your Child?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show during the Black Moms Matter Segment the topic was “What would you say to your child if you hear them use the ‘N’ Word?”

Lately many public figures have been receiving backlash for using the ‘N’ Word, but the question is, is it only okay for African Americans to use the ‘N’ word?

 

 


