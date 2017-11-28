Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: November 28, 2017

There Could Be Hope for LaLa and Carmelo’s Marriage

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

On a recent visit to the Wendy Williams show LaLa said marriages are tough and they have their ups and downs.

She stated the she and Melo are going through a tough time right now. She went on to say they’re the best of friends.

Of course they’re both focused on their son 10-year old son Kiyan as well.

See what Melo does to let LaLa know he’s thinking of her:

http://bet.us/2hZRdh7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation