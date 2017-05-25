Two homeless men are being called a heroes after running to help victims when a bomb went off at the Manchester Arena in England as concert goers left an Ariana Grande concert.

According the Press Association, Chris Parker, 33, regularly begs for money in the area as concert goers leave the venue. The New York Times reported that Stephen Jones, 35, was in the area since he found a space to sleep.

Parker said he was pushed off his feet when the bomb went off, but got up and ran to victims to help them.

“My gut instinct was to run back and try and help,” Parker said, according to the Press Association.

Parker recalled tending to a young girl who lost her legs, as well as a 60-year-old woman who was badly burned and had serious head and leg injuries.

“She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family,” Parker said. “I haven’t stopped crying. The most shocking part of it is that it was a kids’ concert.”

Jones said he did what anyone else would have done.

“Just because I’m homeless doesn’t mean I haven’t got a heart and am human still,” Jones said. “They needed the help. I’d like to think someone would come and help me if I needed the help. It’s just instinct to go and help.”

“If I didn’t help, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that. ”

'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q — ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017

A GoFundMe page was set up for Parker to raise money for him. Since it was posted one day ago, the page has raised more than £40,000, which is more than $50,000.

CBS News reported that West Ham United Football Club co-chairman David Sullivan has offered to pay for six months of housing for Jones, plus pay for food and new clothes. Another person offered to get him a job with his company.

One man, Graeme Seddon, created a JustGiving fundraising page for Jones and has raised more than £40,000, after setting a £300 goal.