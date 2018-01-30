Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2018

Tina Knowles-Lawson Doesn’t Play About her Son-In-Lawson

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

After eight Grammy nominations, Jay-Z fans were disappointed after the Hip-Hop mogul dint walk away with one  gramophone. One of those fans were his mother in law Tina Knowles Lawson, who took her shade to Instagram to express her disappointment.

Posting a fabulous photo of Beyonce and Jay in their Grammy Awards ensembles, she quoted one of Hov’s wordplays from  4:44‘s  “Smile.”

“Last night at the Fammys oops sorry I mean Grammys must have been a Freudian slip,” she wrote in the recently deleted post.

