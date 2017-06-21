TLC gives zero effs in new video for ‘Haters’

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
TLC gives zero effs in new video for ‘Haters’
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
TLC has dropped a lyric video for “Haters,” the second single from their upcoming kickstarter-funded, self-titled comeback album, due June 30.
Earlier this month, the duo dropped visuals for first single “Way Back,” featuring the album’s lone guest star, Snoop Dogg.
T-Boz and Chilli are now back with a video for the follow up, “Haters,” which is all about calling out the naysayers and simply doing you.
“Haters gonna hate / People gon’ say what they gon’ say / We don’t care about that anyway,” they sing.
Written by Bryan Jarett, Daniel Ullmann and Steve Dreser,
the self-empowerment anthem has a subtle reggae vibe, with the video featuring T-Boz, Chilli and various regular folk singing the lyrics in front of a grey backdrop.
Watch below:
Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself