Posted: June 21, 2017

TLC gives zero effs in new video for ‘Haters’

TLC gives zero effs in new video for ‘Haters’
TLC gives zero effs in new video for ‘Haters’
TLC gives zero effs in new video for ‘Haters’

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

TLC has dropped a lyric video for “Haters,” the second single from their upcoming kickstarter-funded, self-titled comeback album, due June 30.

Earlier this month, the duo dropped visuals for first single “Way Back,” featuring the album’s lone guest star, Snoop Dogg.

T-Boz and Chilli are now back with a video for the follow up, “Haters,” which is all about calling out the naysayers and simply doing you.

“Haters gonna hate / People gon’ say what they gon’ say / We don’t care about that anyway,” they sing.

Written by Bryan Jarett, Daniel Ullmann and Steve Dreser, the self-empowerment anthem has a subtle reggae vibe, with the video featuring T-Boz, Chilli and various regular folk singing the lyrics in front of a grey backdrop.

Watch below:


