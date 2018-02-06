Now Playing
Posted: February 06, 2018

Today on the Michael Baisden Show….

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

It’s “Drama Tuesday” on The Michael Baisden Show!  Talking about color, beauty, and love of self.

Do you think men are choosing women based on skin tone?

You can weigh in now on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/STAR945 and let us know what you think or call 855-962-7469 now.

Light Skin vs Dark Skin

