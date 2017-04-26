Now Playing
Posted: April 26, 2017

Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!

Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: 112 performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer LeToya Luckett attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: 112 performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer LeToya Luckett attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: 112 performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!
Tomorrow On The New Tom Joyner Morning Show, Music Group 112 & More!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Make sure you tune in to the Tom Joyner Morning show tomorrow for a performance by Letoya Luckett @ 6:50a!

 

Music group 112 will be in studio performing @ 9:01a!

Monica May also has your tickets to the Orlando Funk Fest! Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Joe, Da Brat, Mystical & more! Make sure you’re listening @ 8:10a for your chance to win! Tomorrow on the New TJMS!

 

 

 

 

 


