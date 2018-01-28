Now Playing
Posted: January 28, 2018

Tomorrow On The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Monique!

Tomorrow On The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Monique!

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

Tomorrow on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Guy Tory is in the Funny Chair!

Instagram Photo

 

Also, don’t miss the interview with Monique! With all this Netflix controversy, we can’t wait to hear what Monique has to say!

GettyImages-98224598.jpg

 

Be sure to listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Tomorrow morning starting @ 6a on STAR 94.5!

