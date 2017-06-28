Now Playing
Posted: June 28, 2017

Top Local Stories 06/28/17

Top Local Stories 06/28/17

By monicamaystar

Star 945 Blog

Governor Rick Scott and State Attorney Aramis Ayala head to the states highest court today in the legal battle between them over the death penalty issue.

A former Leesburg Police Officer is behind bars.  Dennis Putnam is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at his home during a party

A death investigation is underway in Brevard County after the body of a woman identified as  59 year old Gustave Rigsby was found.  Contact Crimeline with info 1-800-423-TIPS

 


