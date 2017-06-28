Sign in with your existing account
Top Local Stories 06/28/17
By
monicamaystar
Star 945 Blog
Governor Rick Scott and State Attorney Aramis Ayala head to the states highest court today in the legal battle between them over the death penalty issue.
A former Leesburg Police Officer is behind bars. Dennis Putnam is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at his home during a party
A death investigation is underway in Brevard County after the body of a woman identified as 59 year old Gustave Rigsby was found. Contact Crimeline with info 1-800-423-TIPS
