Tracee Ellis Ross makes history at Golden Globes

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

First-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross made history when she won her first Golden Globe Sunday.

The actress, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, won for her role in “Black-ish,” becoming the first African-American woman in decades to do so.

The last African-American woman to win in the category was Debbie Allen in 1983, for her role in “Fame.”