Tracee Ellis Ross makes history at Golden Globes

Ross’ role as Johnson family matriarch Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on the sitcom was not only the first time the actress was nominated, but her first time at the Globes.
“I’ll have to find a special place to put it,” Ross said right after her win
As for how she’ll celebrate, Ross joked, “I’m going to see if I can hit every party possible.”
“I grew up watching the Golden Globes as a young girl who just loved beautiful dresses,” she said, “As soon as I became an actor it was one of those shows I watched thinking, ‘Maybe one day,’ and now it’s a reality.”
The day is now. Congrats to Tracee Ellis Ross!
