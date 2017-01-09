Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross makes history at Golden Globes

Tracee Ellis Ross makes history at Golden Globes
Tracee Ellis Ross makes history at Golden Globes

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

First-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross made history when she won her first Golden Globe Sunday.

The actress, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, won for her role in “Black-ish,” becoming the first African-American woman in decades to do so.

The last African-American woman to win in the category was Debbie Allen in 1983, for her role in “Fame.”

Ross’ role as Johnson family matriarch Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on the sitcom was not only the first time the actress was nominated, but her first time at the Globes.

“I’ll have to find a special place to put it,” Ross said right after her win

As for how she’ll celebrate, Ross joked, “I’m going to see if I can hit every party possible.”

“I grew up watching the Golden Globes as a young girl who just loved beautiful dresses,” she said, “As soon as I became an actor it was one of those shows I watched thinking, ‘Maybe one day,’ and now it’s a reality.”

The day is now. Congrats to Tracee Ellis Ross!


