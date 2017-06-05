Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 05, 2017

Tragedy Followed the R&B Group Hi-Five

Comments

Related

View Larger
Tragedy Followed the R&B Group Hi-Five
View Larger
Tragedy Followed the R&B Group Hi-Five
View Larger
Tragedy Followed the R&B Group Hi-Five
View Larger
Tragedy Followed the R&B Group Hi-Five

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Hi-Five was one of the hottest groups of their era. They ruled the music charts in the 90s. They were so very talented.

But so many tragic events happened to the members that some people say the group was cursed.

Lead singer Tony Thompson was found dead outside of a Waco, Texas apartment complex from huffing Freon from the A/C units.

Pooh Clark, one of the original members was left paralyzed after a near-fatal car accident in 1993.

Read more sad stories from some of the members of Hi-Five:

http://bit.ly/2swfUG2

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation