Tragedy Followed the R&B Group Hi-Five

Hi-Five was one of the hottest groups of their era. They ruled the music charts in the 90s. They were so very talented.

But so many tragic events happened to the members that some people say the group was cursed.

Lead singer Tony Thompson was found dead outside of a Waco, Texas apartment complex from huffing Freon from the A/C units.

Pooh Clark, one of the original members was left paralyzed after a near-fatal car accident in 1993.

