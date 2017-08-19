Tragic News In Kissimmee. Sending Prayers To Their Families.

By andrechannel

The officers were being proactive when they interacted with three people and didn’t handcuff them, O’Dell said.

The deputy tackled Miller, who had a 9 mm pistol and .22-caliber revolver on him, O’Dell said. Miller was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said at least two others were taken into custody to be questioned. Their identities haven’t been released.

A procession of police vehicles escorted Baxter’s body to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Baxter, who was hired by the agency three years ago, was married to another Kissimmee police officer. The couple has three small children.

Howard, who was raised in the area, was hired by the agency 10 years ago, O’Dell said. Channel 9 learned that he has a daughter.

“This is a tough time in law enforcement,” O’Dell said. “I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement.”

Baxter was the first Kissimmee police officer to die in more than two decades. Kissimmee police Sgt. Douglas Odell Parsons died in 1993 of a heart attack after a department physical fitness test.