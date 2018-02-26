Now Playing
Posted: February 26, 2018

Trayvon Martin 6-Part Docu-Series to Debut in July

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Look for the 6-part documentary series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” to debut in July on Paramount Network.

It’s Executive Produced by Jay-Z among others, and is based on the book by Trayvon’s parents Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

Read more about the docu-series:

http://bit.ly/2EYt7gE

Take a look at a the preview:

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhd-9IpEIJY

 

 

