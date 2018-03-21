Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2018

Trey Songz Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Domestic Violence Charges

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

R&amp;B singing sensation Trey Songz turned himself in to LAPD Monday.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence charges stemming from an incident involving a young woman during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/2Gew54q

 

 

 

