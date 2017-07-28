TREY SONGZ ON HALLE BERRY: I ‘SLID INTO HER DM’S, PRAY SHE RESPONDS’

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

32-year-old Trey Songz took to Twitter to share with his followers that he recently slid into 50-year-old Halle Berry’s DMs, and urged them to “pray to God” she responds.

He wrote in the tweet below, “Just slid in @halleberry dm’s for the culture, but really just for me. Pray to God she respond.”

Just slid in @halleberry dm's for the culture, but really just for me. Pray to God she respond. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) July 25, 2017

Will Halle hit him up?

Doubt it.

Didn’t she swear off black men after her failed marriage to Eric Benet?

Eh, if she’s lonely enough, maybe she will respond to Trey… unless she’s heard all the rumors about him being on the DL.

Halle is a single woman at the moment, as the star recently split with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez last year. She previously dated white, male-model Gabriel Aubry, who is the father of her daughter, Nahla.

Aubry once stepped out with Kim Kardashian after a Lakers game, and at the time, sources at People Magazine claimed Halle was upset over it because “she didn’t want a reality star in her daughter’s life.”

After her long custody battle with her ex, a judge ordered Berry to pay Aubry $16,000 per month in child support.

Meanwhile, at the time of this post, Halle hadn’t responded to Trey yet, but that could be because she’s too busy promoting her upcoming movie, “Kidnap.”