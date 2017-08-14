By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

President Donald Trump on Monday condemned “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups,” who incite violence based on race two days after a woman was killed during a counter protest of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag and we are all made by the same almighty God,” the president said. “Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans.

Charlottesville police said Heather Heyer, 32, was killed Saturday after she was struck when a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., 20. Fields slammed into two stopped cars and protesters, killing Heyer and injuring 19 others, according to police.

Fields participated in the Unite the Right rally, which was in opposition to the removal of a Confederate memorial from the city’s Emancipation Park. A former teacher told CNN that Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, “was very big into Nazism” and that he “had a fondness for Adolf Hitler.”

Fields faces charges including second-degree murder.

Trump condemned the attack on Saturday but faced criticism for blaming “many sides” for the confrontation. In his remarks from Bedminster, New Jersey, the president did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.

The Justice Department has since opened a civil rights investigation into the attack.

Trump on Monday called the attack an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence” that “has no place in America.”

“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable,” Trump said. “Justice will be delivered.”

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

A judge on Monday ordered Fields held without bond until a hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.