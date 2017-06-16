Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Tupac Shakur biopic, ‘All Eyez on Me,’ ready for long-awaited release

Tupac Shakur biopic, 'All Eyez on Me,' ready for long-awaited release
Tupac Shakur biopic, 'All Eyez on Me,' ready for long-awaited release
Tupac Shakur biopic, 'All Eyez on Me,' ready for long-awaited release

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The deceased rapper will receive the ultimate tribute, though – the long-awaited release of “All Eyez on Me,” the biographical drama about the musical game changer.

Shot in Atlanta much of last year, as well as in Las Vegas, the film is directed by Benny Boom, whose credits include “Next Day Air” and “S.W.A.T.,” along with more than 200 music videos, including videos for Nicki Manaj and Robin Thicke, to name a few.

Last week, three of the principals from “All Eyez on Me” – producer LT Hutton, actress Kat Graham, as Jada Pinkett, and actor Demetrius Shipp Jr as a doppelganger for Shakur, talked about their new movie with AJC video journalist Ryon Horne.

Hutton discussed how he followed Shakur’s point-of-view to “fit the thru-line into two hours and 20 minutes.”

Graham talked about how she absorbed YouTube videos, movies and “any references I could get my hands on” about Pinkett to prepare for her role.

“The more I talk about her, the more I actually love this woman … This is not just some story. This was ‘Pac’s life. He would want Jada to be protected and she would want ‘Pac to be protected.” Graham said.

As for Shipp, he said he gained inspiration from a 17-year-old Shakur and wanted to convey how much of Shakur’s mother, Afeni, influenced the rapper’s upbringing.


