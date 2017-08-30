By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Pastor Jamal Bryant has reached out to his Instagram followers seeking prayers for his girlfriend, Tweet. The R&B singer, he says, has been hospitalized with blood clots in multiple places.

“ALERT!!! I need your prayers for @tweet_ She’s been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm! Doctors can’t trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works…,” Bryant wrote in a post late Tuesday (Aug. 29)

Bryant, of Baltimore-based megachurch Empowerment Temple AME Church, went public with their relationship in July 2016, when Tweet appeared on his “Preachers” talk show.

“We’ve grown into an incredible friendship,” said Bryant in the couple’s first interview together. “I call her my last lady.”

Pastor Bryant was formerly married to “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant.