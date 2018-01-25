Tyler Perry Hit With a Very Strange Paternity Scandal

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

A woman claims that Director, Producer, Actor, Tyler Perry is raising her son without her and that she is married to Tyler….but wait, there’s more, she says she’s never seen Tyler face-to-face! Wait, what?

She actually took this to the Dr. Phil Show!

Looks like Dr. Phil has his work cut out for him. And I can only imagine what Madea would have to say about the whole thing!

The Dr. Phil episode is set to air in February, but take a look at a clip from the show here:

http://bit.ly/2Dyd20f