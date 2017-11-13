Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

Tyrese Apologizes for Online Meltdown Blames Bad Psych Meds

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

We all remember when Tyrese had an emotional meltdown on social media recently over the custody battle involving his daughter. It was sad to watch.

Now he’s taken to the internet to issue a public apology. Tyrese said it was a bad reaction to a certain medication.

Whatever it was, let’s continue to pray for him and for his family.

Read more on the story and Tyrese’s apology:

http://bit.ly/2AD233V

 

 

 

 


