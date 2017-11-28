Now Playing
Posted: November 28, 2017

Tyrese Confesses He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

So Tyrese is now saying his wife wasn’t really pregnant like he said in one of his social media rants.

He’s talking about his recent meltdowns and blaming it all on his meds.

Read his latest jaw-dropping post:

http://bet.us/2nd3i85

 


