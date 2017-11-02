Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: November 02, 2017

Tyrese Gibson Has Social Media Meltdown

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

I’m just wondering what’s really going on with Tyrese.

His latest meltdown on Instagram Live is tough to watch. He begins crying over the legal battle to see his daughter…”don’t take my baby.” Tyrese also says in the video that he hasn’t seen his daughter in two months.

Let’s keep him in prayer for healing and peace.

See the video: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=tyrese+crying+video

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation