Tyrese Gibson Has Social Media Meltdown

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

I’m just wondering what’s really going on with Tyrese.

His latest meltdown on Instagram Live is tough to watch. He begins crying over the legal battle to see his daughter…”don’t take my baby.” Tyrese also says in the video that he hasn’t seen his daughter in two months.

Let’s keep him in prayer for healing and peace.

See the video: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=tyrese+crying+video