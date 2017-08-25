By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Days after Tyrese Gibson hit Instagram with a photo of himself in the hospital and requests for prayers before undergoing a surgical procedure, his wife took to IG Friday morning (Aug. 25) to announce that she, too, has had a “serious” surgery.”

“Two serious medical surgeries in 1 week, one for my husband and one for me,” Samantha wrote. “At each other’s bed side, when it really counts. Thick and thin, til death do us part were not just words we spoke on a beautiful Tuesday Feb 14th afternoon… We committed our hearts to God and each other and meant every word.”

Neither Tyrese nor Samantha had disclosed the nature of their illnesses or provided any details about their surgeries.

In the meantime, Tyrese left an emotional message for his wife in the comment section of her IG post.

“When you can’t walk, I will help you walk, when you can’t talk, I will be your voice, when you can’t lift your own head I will be there,” he wrote. “As long as I can breathe, as long as I can physically support you and love you, I am committed for the rest of my life.”