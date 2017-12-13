Now Playing
Posted: December 13, 2017

UCF Student Found Dead in Campus Apartment

jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

19 year old University of Central Florida student , Alyssa Michelle Lewis,  was found dead in her campus apartment Tuesday, authorities said.

Family members of Alyssa Michelle found her dead in her Lake Claire apartment, after trying to contact her Tuesday. UCF police and Orange County deputies do not believe the death was suspicious, and the cause of death have not yet been determined.

 

Lewis’s father Bill reflected on the happy times he had with his daughter.

“We’ll miss her. It’s just surreal. This is the last thing I expected today,” he said.

Bill Lewis said his daughter had a great freshman year and sophomore year at UCF. He said his daughter was having some medical irregularities and Lewis’s mom was heading to UCF to take her to a doctor to figure out what was going on.

“Got down there this morning, opened up the door and found her passed away,” Lewis said


