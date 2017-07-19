USHER QUIETLY SETTLES MILLION-DOLLAR STD LAWSUIT?

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Usher Raymond has reportedly settled a million-dollar lawsuit accusing him of infecting a sex partner with a sexually transmitted disease…this according to Radar Online.

The website says it obtained a lawsuit filed by a celebrity stylist, claiming the 38-year-old singer had “rigorous unprotected sex without disclosing he had herpes.” Reportedly, court papers showed Ursh was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010.

According to the lawsuit, Usher initially admitted concern to his partner, but later convinced her that he tested negative for an STD, and they continued to have unprotected sex.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that it had been nothing and cleared up, [she] continued her relationship,” a lawyer for the victim wrote in a legal complaint for damages, according to Radar Online.

Three weeks after one of their sexual encounters, the woman — whose identity was withheld by Radar — woke up “feeling very sick” with a “fever of 100 degrees, chills, headache, and aches and pains,” according to Radar. She “also developed lesions and blisters in her vagina,” and was so terrified she sought treatment at urgent care, where a doctor promptly diagnosed her with herpes.

According to the document, the crooner — going by the pseudonym “Papa Bear” in messages — posted a check covering her medical bills totaling $2,754.40.

Usher — now married to Grace Miguel, former executive chef on “The Cosby Show” — is accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his herpes diagnosis from the woman “and continued to have unprotected sex.”

The legal complaint was filed at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, according to Radar. California law requires a person who knows or should know they are infected with genital herpes to avoid sexual contact with an uninfected person — or to warn potential partners before sexual contact occurs.

The website reports that after the woman confronted Usher by for allegedly infecting her, he called her two days later with his doctor, who allegedly confirmed he carries the herpes virus.

Her test results confirmed a first-time infection and a file in the settlement reads: “In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, [Usher] has apologized for infecting [her] and told her he would take care of things.”

In a declaration, the stylist said she “feels that her health and body have been ruined,” and she “has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed … knowing there is no cure.”