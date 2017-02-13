Now Playing
Posted: February 13, 2017

Valentine’s Music Festival Recap

Last night , R&B Legends Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown & Avant hit the stage at the CFE Arena for the Valentine’s Music Festival.

With the arena filled with die-hard screaming fans, they put on a great show! Check out some posts from last night’s show!

 

