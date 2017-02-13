Valentine’s Music Festival Recap

Last night , R&B Legends Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown & Avant hit the stage at the CFE Arena for the Valentine’s Music Festival.

With the arena filled with die-hard screaming fans, they put on a great show! Check out some posts from last night’s show!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQd8woJgH4z/”; style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>@keithsweat showed us some moves on that stage last night! #STAR945 #Orlando #Throwbacks #RandB #KeithSweat #CFEArena A video posted by STAR 94.5 (@star945) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQd8D1PgTOg/”; style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>@kingbobbybrown put on a show last night at the Valentine's Music Festival. You still have time to check out our Instagram story for more footage from the show! #STAR945 #Orlando #RandB #Throwbacks #CFEArena #ValentinesMusicFestival #BobbyBrown A video posted by STAR 94.5 (@star945) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQb9Ibfg1yj/”; style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>Keith Sweat is looking good ladies!! Check out our story for more videos! #STAR945 #orlando #RandB #Throwbacks #CFEArena #centralflorida #ValentinesMusicFestival #KeithSweat A video posted by STAR 94.5 (@star945) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:32pm PST