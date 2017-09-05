By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A&E’s revamped Biography series kicked off on Monday (September 4) with Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G., a three-hour documentary on the late rap legend, Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

With appearances from integral figures in the Brooklyn native’s brief life, including Biggie’s widow Faith Evans, his mother Voletta Wallace, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil Cease, Nas and JAY-Z, the documentary dives into Biggie’s childhood, ascent to eternal rap notoriety and untimely demise at 25.

It also touches on the tumultuous relationship between Biggie and fellow Hip Hop luminary Tupac Shakur. Packed with plenty of archival footage and previously unreleased audio recordings, the Mark Ford-directed cinematic event has evidently captivated Hip Hop fans.

Evans, who recently released The King & I with her late husband’s vocals, took to Twitter on Monday night to post a trailer of the documentary with a caption that read, “The most personal and revealing documentary about the late Christopher Wallace that anyone has ever seen.”

#LifeOfBiggie | "The most personal and revealing documentary about the late Christopher Wallace that anyone has ever seen." pic.twitter.com/98aDMbmFC1 — Faith Evans (@faithevans) September 4, 2017

The premiere of Life of Notorious B.I.G. sparked seemingly endless comments on social media. Many Twitter users praised the documentary, while some recounted their own memories of Biggie’s music and subsequent impact.

This Biggie documentary was so on point and brings back memories of what a major impact he has made in hip-hop and still does #LifeOfBiggie — Jayrod (@iamjbreezy_) September 5, 2017

"Juicy" was, is and will forever be iconic. One of the illest samples in the history of hip hop. Timeless classic. #LifeofBiggie — Jenifer (@JeneralPR) September 5, 2017

Watching Big and Pac freestyle over Tanqueray #LifeofBiggie pic.twitter.com/8dZpUsbXr0 — GodisRivera (@GodisRivera) September 5, 2017