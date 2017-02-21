Walmart cashier helps struggling family pay for groceries

A South Carolina Walmart cashier’s heartwarming act of kindness for a struggling family of five has gone viral.

Ashley Jordan; her husband, Michael; and their youngest daughter went to a Columbia Walmart on Saturday to buy groceries.

“We literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries, period, because my husband’s whole check goes to food for our family,” Jordan, a stay-at-home-mom wrote on Facebook.” I will say that I’m not a fan of shopping at Walmart because of how rude some of the people can be. But after tonight, my whole perspective has changed.”

That’s because of cashier Sharnique Dasant. As the Jordans started to unload two carts of groceries while trying to soothe their fussy daughter, Dasant knew she had to help.

“As we’re scanning and scanning, she got in front of me, and it’s like I saw a different face on her,” Dasant told WLTX. “And I just had … a little man on my shoulder that was like, ‘Give her $100, give her $100.'”

Dasant said she told Jordan, “God told me to give you $100,” walked to the other side of the register and slid her own card to pay half of the family’s grocery bill.

“This sweet woman whom I never met in my life paid for half of my groceries! I was in complete shock because I never expected anything like that to ever happen,”Jordan wrote on Facebook.

After the Jordans got back into their car, “we just looked at each other and smiled, and at that moment, we both knew things were going to be OK because there truly are good people out there,” Jordan wrote. “Thank you so much, Sharnique Dasant. You truly are a blessing and you will never realize how much you helped us out and how much faith you have put back into our hearts.”

Jordan’s post quickly went viral, garnering more than 27,000 likes and 6,600 shares.