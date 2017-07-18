By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Somebody over at Walmart has got some serious ‘splainin’ ta do about a wig cap they were selling on their website described as being “nig*er-brown” in color.

Wayminute … “ni*ger-brown?” What that …?!

Answering the call is Walmart’s Director of National Media Relations, Ragan Dickens. To his credit, he’s issued a statement on behalf of the company.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

OK, that’s good to hear, but why in the hell was it even being sold by Walmart in the first place … with such an appalling description? Although the product has been removed from the site, unfortunately screenshots live forever.

The now infamous wig cap story lit up social media over the weekend after users noticed that the cap’s description incorporated the n-word to describe the color. Walmart swiftly attempted to change the product’s name and description, but it was far too late. The URL wasn’t changed, either which made the whole situation worse.

The company that sells and ships the caps to Walmart is Pixnor. But hell, you would think that someone at Walmart would have paid more attention and noticed that glaring bit of information and saved the company a lot of negative ink.

Here’s one more piece of the puzzle. The item on the website was listed under a company named Jagazi Naturals. But according to the UK based Online Hair Extensions Store, someone falsely put their name behind the cap.

Jagazi posted this statement about the situation on their website:

“N****R-BROWN!!! Really We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100% black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!”

As you can imagine, the resulting reactions from social media has been “interesting” to say the least:

No @Walmart, you don't get to brush this off as an accident. Describing a products color as "Nigger-Brown" is intentionally done. pic.twitter.com/gkgRwVO7p4 — LEFT✍ (@LeftSentThis) July 17, 2017

"Nigger brown?" 🤔 Explain yourself @Walmart @Walmarthelp. I went on your website and saw this with my own eyes. pic.twitter.com/0Kr1KsCa1u — Oh, bitch nah!❤️ (@HoneyGuwop) July 17, 2017

Ok @Walmart, you got some splaining' to do! You're not a mom-and-pop shop. How does something like this happen?! #NiggerBrown pic.twitter.com/pORx3x7hiY — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 17, 2017