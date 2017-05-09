Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 09, 2017

WATCH: Barack Obama gives sweet tribute to Michelle Obama

Comments

Related

View Larger
WATCH: Barack Obama gives sweet tribute to Michelle Obama
View Larger
WATCH: Barack Obama gives sweet tribute to Michelle Obama
View Larger
WATCH: Barack Obama gives sweet tribute to Michelle Obama
View Larger
WATCH: Barack Obama gives sweet tribute to Michelle Obama
View Larger
WATCH: Barack Obama gives sweet tribute to Michelle Obama

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

Former President Barack Obama gave a sweet tribute to his wife and former first lady, Michelle Obama, during a speech Sunday while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in Boston.

“I also want to thank Michelle Obama for, after the presidency, sticking with me, because I think she felt an obligation to the country to stay on,” Obama quipped to the audience, “but once her official duties were over, it wasn’t clear.”

But his tone turned more serious as he continued to talk about the former first lady, saying, “I love my wife and I’m grateful for her, and I do believe that it was America’s great good fortune to have her as first lady.”

This isn’t the first time, and we’re sure it won’t be the last, that the former president has publicly praised his wife.

During his farewell speech in January, he gave a heartfelt tribute to her.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama said.

He added: “You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation