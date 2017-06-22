A Bellevue, Washington, fourth-grader says she has been bullied since school started in September. After months of telling teachers, administrators and the district, feeling desperate, she posted a video on Facebook to get help for herself and other students who are bullied. The video was shared more than 17,500 times and reached more than 670,000 people. Nasir Andrews, 9, is finishing fourth grade at Ardmore Elementary School in the Bellevue School District. Andrews, who is black, said she’s been called “Nutella” and “servant.” “I told my after-school teacher, and she said it wasn’t racist and she made me write the definition of racist,” Nasir told KIRO on Wednesday. Andrews says she was picked on for buying her lunch and laughed at on the school bus. Her parents got her a lunch box and let her bring her lunch some days, and they started driving her to school every day. “I think that we need to stop bullying and just know that if you’re doing it, you’re hurting people,” Nasir said when asked about her motivation to make the video.

