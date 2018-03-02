Now Playing
Posted: March 02, 2018

Watch Chadwick Boseman Surprise Black Panther Fans on “The Tonight Show!”

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Recently, Black Panther fans were sharing what the film means to them during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when lo and behold they were surprised by none other than Chadwick Boseman himself, star of the Black Panther movie!

Read more and see their reactions: http://bit.ly/2oCdfdd

The film has shattered several box office records bringing in close to $750 million worldwide in less than two weeks!

#WakandaForever

 

