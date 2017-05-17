Here we go again with Lifetime putting its biopic claws into the life of another beloved icon.

The network that brought us the woefully horrific “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” and “Whitney” is back with a movie about the late King of Pop, with noted MJ impersonator Navi in the title role.

“Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” is based on the best-selling 2014 book “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days,” written by the bodyguards who worked for the entertainer during the last two years of his life.

In the promo, the two bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard (played by Chad L. Coleman and Sam Adegoke) are interrogated in Dr. Conrad Murray’s wrongful death lawsuit and are seen defending their boss.

“He didn’t want to be the King of Pop,” one of the bodyguards says. “He just wants to be Mike. A normal American dad.”

“We loved that man. We were the only two people actually looking out for him,” Beard shouts.

“Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” premieres May 29 on Lifetime.

Watch the first trailer below: