Watch a Tearful Reunion Between Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
It obviously had been a while since dear friends Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill had seen each other.
On May 22nd they had the chance to meet up once again at Naomi Campbell’s “Fashion for Relief” show during the Cannes Film Festival.
“I miss you” Mary said to Lauryn. Watch the tearful reunion and feel the love: http://on.vh1.com/2rtituM
