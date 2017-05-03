Now Playing
Posted: May 03, 2017

Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A man who robbed a Philadelphia doughnut shop was caught on camera limbering up in the parking lot before going into the store and robbing the employees at gunpoint, police said.

The unidentified man walked into Dunkin’ Donuts just before 7 a.m. April 22, jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the workers, according the Philadelphia Police Department. The victims said he told them, ‘You have 20 seconds to give me the money from the registers.”

When police looked at surveillance footage from cameras in the parking lot, they found something unusual. The grainy images showed the man, wearing all black and hiding his face with a ski mask, stopping and bending over, then stretching his legs with some side lunges before entering the store.

After robbing the shop, he can be seen trotting away.

No shots were fired during the robbery, and the employees and customers inside the shop were not hurt.


