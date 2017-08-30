Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 30, 2017

Wayback Wednesday With Morris Day!

Comments

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

We know its not #TBT but check out this great clip from 1984! Morris Day on David Letterman.

 

 

Come out to the Tom Joyner Family Reunion to see Morris Day &amp; The Time Perform this Friday! We’re almost sold out so grab your ticket here! You dont want to miss Morris Day and the Time &amp; Cameo tear up the stage at Gaylord Palms this weekend!

 

…Wonder if Morris Day still has that silver suit?

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation