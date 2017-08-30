Sign in with your existing account
Wayback Wednesday With Morris Day!
By
andrechannel
Star 945 Blog
We know its not #TBT but check out this great clip from 1984! Morris Day on David Letterman.
VIDEO
Come out to the Tom Joyner Family Reunion to see Morris Day & The Time Perform this Friday! We’re almost sold out so grab
your ticket
here! You dont want to miss
Morris Day and the Time & Cameo tear up the stage at Gaylord Palms this weekend!
…Wonder if Morris Day still has that silver suit?
