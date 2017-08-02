Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2017

Wells Fargo customers targeted in nationwide scam

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Wells Fargo1

A new scam is targeting Wells Fargo Bank customers across the country.

According to the Henry County Police Department in Georgia, residents in Henry County and around the nation are receiving recorded messages informing them that Wells Fargo has locked down their accounts, and they need to call an 855 area code number to resolve the matter.

Once you call the number, you are asked for your Social Security number, date of birth, ZIP code, expiration date on your card and your PIN.

Police say that after you provide the information, the line goes dead. Police say to never give out information to any unsolicited caller.

If you have questions about your account, call the number of the back of your debit or credit card. If you have gotten one of these calls, Wells Fargo is asking you to contact them immediately.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
