What’s a “covfefe”? Ask President Donald Trump.

The president took to Twitter overnight with a baffling, meme-inspiring message: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet, presumably an unfinished critique of negative press coverage of the administration, quickly sparked a trending topic on the social media site.

The post, tweeted shortly after midnight, stayed up for nearly six hours before it was deleted.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Here’s what other people were saying:

Who is responsible for ensuring the President and his staff are of sound mind? 51 mins and #Covfefe is still up pic.twitter.com/yKJ1w9WPJ6 — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) May 31, 2017

Come get your #covfefe fix this morning pic.twitter.com/ygopQosyCs — Off the Ground (@offthegrounduk) May 31, 2017

deSpitE tHe NegATiVe PreSs cOvFeFe pic.twitter.com/hJsI09C09A — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you are so insane that I pray every day I am a sim being played by aliens — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

goodnight – i am sick of all this fake media vasweiwei — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 31, 2017

"And the orb, having bestowed upon you the power to smite your enemies, can be invoked using the simple code word '#covfefe '" pic.twitter.com/jKx255mWDN — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2017

Sean Spicer as he tries to figure out if he's going to pretend Trump never said #covfefe or that it's a real world the president used. pic.twitter.com/bIQAFyTTiP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 31, 2017

Some poor aide at the White House rn #covfefe pic.twitter.com/nEIEPlakwi — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 31, 2017