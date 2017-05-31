Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

What’s a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

What’s a “covfefe”? Ask President Donald Trump.

The president took to Twitter overnight with a baffling, meme-inspiring message: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet, presumably an unfinished critique of negative press coverage of the administration, quickly sparked a trending topic on the social media site.

The post, tweeted shortly after midnight, stayed up for nearly six hours before it was deleted.

Here’s what other people were saying:

 


